Church goers welcome re-opening of Cathedral

SIBU: Catholic church goers here welcome the re-opening of Sacred Heart Cathedral for masses from yesterday.

James Lau was looking forward to receiving Holy Communion physically after partaking in spiritual communion during live streamed masses for the past three months.

“Spiritually you are in communion but physically you cannot taste and share the meal on the table,” he told thesundaypost yesterday.

Another church goer Eta Ting was filled with joy at receiving the consecrated host physically.

“This Holy Eucharist is the greatest treasure of our Catholic heritage. When asked about online mass, I shared that I could attend live streamed masses celebrated by Pope Francis in Rome, Archbishop Simon Poh from Kuching or from all over the world in different languages as Catholic masses are the same liturgically,” she shared.

Meanwhile, Mary Ting had mixed feelings. Though she was happy church could resume masses, she was still worried about the congregation.

“We don’t know where others have been or who they had been in contact. But life goes on and at the least we have to adhere to SOPs and leave the rest to God,” she shared.

Michael Kiu, a councilor of Sacred Heart Parish welcomed the re-opening of the Cathedral for masses in English, Mandarin and Iban, though only 100 parishioners are allowed at any one time with prior reservation for a seat number. He said children below 12 years, elderly and those at high risk are not encouraged while those attending mass must have their temperature and particulars taken at the entrance with face masks on throughout the mass and adhere to social distancing.

Yesterday, the Cathedral’s first re-opening mass at 6.15am in Mandarin was celebrated by B

ishop Joseph Hii with 100 in the congregation.