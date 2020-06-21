Commuters sigh big relief stage buses are moving again

KUCHING: Several stage buses were seen parked near Saujana parking lot at Jalan Masjid here yesterday waiting to take passengers to their destinations.

A check conducted by thesundaypost yesterday revealed that most passengers were taking a bus going to Taman Malihah in Matang.

Other passengers were also seen waiting impatiently for the next departure half an hour later.

When it was time to move, they lined up to enter the bus while observing social distancing. They were all seen wearing face masks.

Other buses heading to different destinations such as King Centre and Kota Samarahan had fewer passengers on board.

Jamhari Abidin, who was on his way to Taman Malihah, said he was relieved to know that stage buses had resumed operation after three months of inactivity due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional MCO (CMCO).

The 56-year-old gardener also welcomed the RM1 flat rate bus fare, which is lower than the previous fares of RM2 to RM3, depending on destinations.

“During the MCO, I had a hard time moving to the city to get medical supplies and groceries. Although I’ve my own motorcycle to move around, I prefer to use bus as I am getting older.

“I am glad that buses are still here to take passengers to their destinations,” he said when met.

Ahmad Ramli, also 56, also expressed relief now that he can use the bus to move around town.

Ahmad, a regular bus passenger, agreed that the number of passengers now were fewer compared to the times before the MCO .

“Back then, buses were packed with people. There were even not enough seats and many passengers had to stand.”

Saili Bosri, 65, meanwhile said stage bus operators should improve their services, especially in terms of waiting time for passengers to board the next bus.

Yesterday morning, he said he had to wait for two hours as the bus he took broke down half way before it could finally make it to the city centre.

“Although I welcome the RM1 flat rate fare, which is a great help for the passengers, their services still need a lot of improvement.

“The operators should know that if a bus is not in a good condition, they should not put it out. Bus breakdown is a waste of the passengers’ time and money.

“If we can’t wait (for the bus to be repaired), we have to take a taxi which charges higher fares,” he added.