Covid-19: 16 new positive cases recorded in M’sia, total tally at 8,572

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 16 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total cumulative tally in the country to 8,572, said the Ministry of Health (MoH) in a statement.

No new deaths were recorded today, making the death toll from the coronavirus in the country remain at 121.

According to the statement, three were imported cases while the other 13 were locally transmitted cases.

MoH said the three imported cases involved two locals and one foreigner who is a Permanent Resident (PR).

Of the 13 locally transmitted cases, MoH said nine involved foreigners while four involved locals.

Two of the locals were from Sarawak’s Kidurong cluster, MoH added, while one was from Melaka and one from Johor.

The locally transmitted cases involving foreigners were two in Selangor, six in Negeri Sembilan and one in Sabah.

MoH also recorded 10 new recoveries and discharged cases nationwide, bringing the total of recovery and discharged cases to 8,156 in the country.

MoH said there were 295 active cases still being treated in hospitals, where three are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).