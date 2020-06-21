Covid-19: Three new positive cases recorded in Sarawak today, total at 569

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded three new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the number of cumulative positive cases to 569, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said all these new cases were reported in Bintulu, two of which belonged to the Kidurong Cluster.

“Case 567th and 568th are categorised under the Kidurong Cluster for they are family members who have close contact with case 566th.

“These new cases have brought the number of cumulative positive cases for the Kidurong Cluster to eight, thus far,” he said in a statement.

Uggah said the 569th case involved a 29-year-old male, who had a working history in Mexico since February this year.

This man, he said, returned to Malaysia through a flight from Mexico to Japan on June 9 and eventually arrived in the country on June 10.

He added that a test using the Rapid Test Kit (RTK) antigen was conducted on this man at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) which came back negative, and the man subsequently underwent a quarantine at Tune Hotel.

“On June 14, as he arrived at Bintulu, he was sent to Parkcity Everly Hotel to continue his quarantine. His sample was taken on June 20 and it came back positive for Covid-19 through the rtPCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test.”

The deputy chief minister said Sarawak recorded no new recovered and discharged cases today, maintaining the number of cumulative recovered and discharged cases at 535 or the discovery rate at 94.02 per cent.

He said a total of 17 individuals are still receiving treatment at isolation wards in Sarawak General Hospital (eight cases) and Bintulu Hospital (nine).

A total of 18 persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were reported, four of which are still awaiting laboratory test results, he added.