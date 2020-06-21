Delay reopening of govt preschools until RMCO is lifted – STU

SIBU: Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) suggests that the reopening of government preschools in the state be delayed until the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) is lifted.

Its president Macky Joseph said that it might be difficult for young children to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) all the time, as physical interactions may frequently occur.

He noted based as of January this year, there are 22,959 preschoolers that are registered to government preschools with about 1,521 classes across Sarawak.

“STU hopes the reopening of government preschools be put on hold until it is really safe (to do so) as it will be somewhat hard for children to follow SOPs all the time.

“STU is recommending to wait until the RMCO is over to reopen government preschools in Sarawak as ensuring the safety and health of teachers and preschoolers is (the) top priority,” Macky said in a statement today.

He reckoned that if there was no group work, it would make the young children feel lonely and ask why it (no group work) is so.

“STU notes that the social behaviour of pupils in preschools, where they come to make friends, will cause close contact with one another and some children are highly active. Physical interaction might frequently occur and it is crucial for classes to resume and children to continue their education. There is much responsibility to ensure that they do not bring infections to schools,” he said.

That aside, he opined that the teachers would be burdened in ensuring that children comply with the many SOPs laid out by the ministry concerned and the schools.

He figured this would reduce the teachers’ teaching time in class thus making them more of ‘caretakers’ instead of teachers.

“So, STU urges the ministry concerned to see how teachers on ground are complying the written SOPs and guidelines outlined. A teacher’s priority is to teach,” Macky said.

Recently, Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said that all 2,865 registered preschools and kindergartens in the state must ensure that they provided a Covid-19-safe environment for their children, teachers and parents upon their reopening on July 1.

In reminding operators to strictly adhere to the SOPs set by the government, she said that precautionary measures had to be taken prior to the reopening, as well as during and after classes.