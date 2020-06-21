Duo arrested in Saratok for allegedly selling illegal lottery tickets

SARATOK: Two men, aged 21 and 47 were arrested by the police at two separate premises in Roban here yesterday for allegedly selling illegal lottery tickets.

Saratok police chief DSP Mordani Tanin said that the 21-year-old suspect was arrested at around 2.30pm, while the other suspect was detained about an hour later.

“We have seized two hand phones, nine paper slips with lottery numbers, three pencils and a printer from the suspects.

“Our investigation found the 47-year-old suspect have two previous criminal records for criminal intimidation and online gambling,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspects and the seized items were taken to Saratok police headquarters for further action.

Both suspects are being investigated under Section 4(A)(a) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953.