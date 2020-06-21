Ex-PKR leader told to show proof 8,000 quit

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sabah will be issuing a notice of demand to its former special task force director Dato Nani Sakam to provide proof that 8,000 of the party’s members had resigned along with him on Friday.

Its communication director Adam Fistival Wilfrid said that Nani is required to provide the party with the names, membership numbers and signatures of the 8,000 members whom he claimed have quit the party.

Failure to do so would result in legal action being taken against him and his colleagues who were at the press conference during which he announced the mass resignation, Adam said.

Nani told a press conference on Friday that they made the decision to leave the party because they had lost confidence in PKR’s leadership especially in Sabah which is led by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

According to Adam, party records showed that Nani’s membership had been suspended after the latter had issued a statement criticising PKR leaders in April 2019.

“This is not the first time Dato Nani declared that he is quitting PKR Sabah. He had in fact said this in 2018, 2019 and now. Isn’t this proof that he has a hidden agenda?

“In 2019 he told a press conference that 75 per cent of PKR Sabah’s 150,000 members will leave the party but the question is how is this possible when we have about 170,000 members now.

“Is he expecting an offer? I urge Dato Nani to stop any such intention as the rakyat in Sabah are bored with such political drama that is not beneficial for the state,” said Adam.

Adam stressed that PKR Sabah division chiefs are standing solidly in their support for party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Christina.