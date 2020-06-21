Fire damages abandoned double-storey house in Bintulu

BINTULU: An abandoned double-storey house near Kampung Baru here was damaged by a fire that broke out on Saturday night.

It was understood that homeless people had been staying in the house.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station chief Christus Buson said the building sustained 90 per cent damage.

He said no injuries were reported in the 11.37pm incident.

Christus said 15 firemen who were dispatched to the scene in a fire engine and a water tanker managed to put the fire under control at about 11.58pm.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.