Illegals problem began with IMM13 – Junz

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah vice president Datuk Junz Wong yesterday took a swipe at several Sabah leaders in Putrajaya over the Federal Government’s proposal to hand out IMM13 documents to foreigners in Sabah.

In a statement, Junz sarcastically remarked, “forty years ago the influx of illegal immigrants began with the handing out of IMM13. Today forty years later STAR, PBS, PBRS and PN are saying IMM13 is the best solution. I want to tell these people, kau lah paling hebat!”

Junz elaborated, “The starting point of Sabah’s PTI problems began with the distribution of IMM13 documents back in the 1970s and 1980s. Over the years the civil war in the Philippines have ended, hence the refugees should be sent back”.

“But they were not sent back. Many from having an IMM13 document subsequently got their red ICs and then ICs and MyKad. Today they can even vote,” he claimed.

Junz added that Federal Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan previously claimed in the Sabah State Assembly that many IMM13 holders today possess ICs and MyKads.

“Jeffrey on the 4th of July 2018 read this in the Sabah Legislative Assembly. He read this in Malay. He said we must remember that since IMM13 was issued, many of them have been given ICs and MyKads without following proper rules and regulations as reported in the RCI.”

[Kita harus ingat bahawa zaman IMM13 dikeluarkan sehingga sekarang, ramai pemegangnya telah dikeluarkan Kad Pengenalan dan MyKad tanpa mengikut undang-undang seperti yang ditemui dalam Lapuran RCI Mengenai Pendatang Asing di Sabah.]

“You can check the Hansard. I am quoting him word by word. Yet today, he makes a big U-turn and say IMM13 is the best solution? Jeffrey, kau lah paling hebat!”

Junz, who is a member of the Sabah Cabinet quipped, “do the PBS leaders in Putrajaya today not remember how IMM13’s issuance in the 1970s and 80s was a political agenda to bring down the glorious PBS era? Do the PBS leaders have no shame in supporting this proposal today?”

He questioned the fate of Sabahans particularly the Kadazan, Dusun and Murut community under the leadership of the current PBS and PBRS leaders.

“Let us talk about facts. In 1970, the total Sabah population stood at roughly 650,000. Almost similar to Sarawak. 45 years later in 2015, the Sabah population multiplied six times more to 3.5 million! Who are these ghosts with such high productivity?”

“In 1976, the KDM made up 45.8% of the total Sabah population. Of the total 48 Sabah State Assembly seats, 22 seats were KDM-majority.”

“But four decades later in 2008, the KDM are only 21.6% of the total Sabah population, with only 13 out of 60 Sabah State Assembly seats being KDM-majority!”

“The influx of foreigners over the decades have undoubtedly diminished the voices and voting power of the KDM community. This is a fact.”

“The KDMs were clearly betrayed by the very KDM leaders who claim to fight for them. The welfare, rights and wealth of KDM communities have been pawned away for the personal gains of the same recycled political leaders again!”

“These recycled KDM leaders now want to protect own political interests and position in Semenanjung that they think we Sabahans are stupid! Have they not spared a thought for future of the KDMs?”

“I want to tell all these recycled KDM leaders you all lah paling hebat! Dr. Jeffrey Kitingan, Dr. Maximus Ongkili, Jonathan Yasin and Kurup are all paling hebat!”

“We have suffered 40 years with the PTI plague, only to end up with the same old recycled leaders telling us the cause of the PTI problems is the best solution. You all lah paling hebat!”

Junz concluded that it is high time the Federal Government deports the illegal immigrants immediately.

“Don’t waste time doing forums. Stop betraying us Sabahans another round! Send the illegals back immediately. Enough is enough!”

“My call to all Sabahans is to tell these leaders, they all memang paling hebat! If you see them in the coffee shops or on the streets, tell them they all lah paling hebat!”