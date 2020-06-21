Implement RM50 allowance hike in Sabah, S’wak too – Cuepacs

KOTA KINABALU: The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services Malaysia (Cuepacs) has called upon the government to treat Sabah and Sarawak equally by implementing the RM50 increase in Cost of Living Allowance (Cola) for civil servants in Sabah and Sarawak.

Its president, Adnat Mat, said Cuepacs is working towards voicing several matters pertaining to civil servants in Sabah.

“Firstly, as announced in the past on December 2019 for budget 2020 for civil servants in the Peninsular, we have asked for an increase, or top up, or increase in income of RM50 for Cola. Cola is not available in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

“Therefore, Cuepacs calls upon or appeals to the government to give special consideration for Sabah and Sarawak, to also increase the income to RM50 for Sabah and Sarawak in a form of token that will be included in the regional allowance.

“This is very important so equality can be seen for civil servants in Sabah, Sarawak and the Peninsular. When the Peninsular gets a RM50 increase, we also want Sabah and Sarawak to get an additional RM50,” he explained.

Adnan added Cuepacs is also pursuing speedy implementation of government-approved matters for civil servants, including the cash award in lieu of leave (GCR) for 75 days.

Adnan also commended the civil servants in Sabah for abiding by the rules outlined by the government during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“Congratulations for not having any arrest cases during MCO. That means the civil servants here are highly disciplined,” he added.

The Cuepacs President said this at the Cuepacs Appreciation Certificate presentation to Covid-19 frontliners in Sabah ceremony at Jalan Lintas here yesterday.

Adnan said Sabah is the second state, after Putrajaya, to organize the ceremony as a symbol of appreciation towards the contribution to overcome Covid-19 in Sabah.

Organizations presented with the Cuepacs Covid-19 frontliners appreciation certificates for its members were the Sabah Medical Services Union (SMSU), Kesatuan Perkhidmatan Teknikal JKR Sabah (KPTEKS), Kesatuan Penolong Pegawai Kesihatan Persekitaran Sabah (KPPKPS), Kesatuan Pekerja-pekerja Jabatan Pertanian Sabah (SADEU), Kesatuan Guru-guru Kerajaan Sabah (KGKS), Kesatuan Kakitangan Perkhidmatan Tadbir and Awam Polis Sabah (SPACSU), Kesatuan Pegawai Tadbir Sabah (KEPTAS) and Kesatuan Sekerja Kastam DiRaja Sabah (KESKES).

Sabah State Health Department director Datuk Christina Rundi were amongst the dignitaries at the ceremony.