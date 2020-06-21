JKKKs now empowered to implement RTP projects worth RM200,000

KUCHING: Village Security and Development Commitees (JKKKs) in the state are now given the leeway to implement rural transformation programme (RTP) projects worth up to RM200,000.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, the JKKKs would be allowed to implement any such project themselves through ‘gotong royong’ basis or by engaging a registered contractor of their choice.

“The state cabinet at its very recent meeting has decided on this.

“This is one way of empowering the JKKK and to give them greater control (and monitoring) over the implementation of projects especially the lesser technical ones,” he said.

In order to assist the JKKKs, he said technical agencies such as the Public Work Department or the Drainage And Irrigation Department would be tasked with preparing the Bill of Quantities (BQ) for the projects for them.

He added the BQ would lay out the project and materials specifications, construction scheduling, costing and others

“I hope the JKKK would be able to play active part in the implementation to completion. On the same note, we hope to hear and receive less complaints from the ground of shoddy works,” he said today.

Uggah, who is also Bukit Saban assemblyman, was in Spaoh, Betong today to meet Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) at the at the Spaoh Community Hall.

He also visited two longhouses in Nanga Paon in Ulu Paku and in Lempaong to check on damages to bridges and road caused by the recent flood here.

He then met with owners of eight shops damaged by the Chinese New Year Eve fire on February 4.

Construction of their replacement is expected to begin soon and completed in six months time.

The the Minister of Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development also visited the site proposed for a showcase garden to promote fertigation farming here.

The two hectare site is at the empty plot besides the Spaoh bridge.

Uggah was accompanied by a political secretary to the chief minister Dr.Richard Rapu and the Betong divisional engineer Chiresly Francis Kureng during his visit.

Meanwhile, during his meeting with the PBB members, Uggah who is also PBB deputy president called on party members to prepare themselves for the coming state election.

He was confident that the people there would again remain as staunch supporters of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak state government because of its people-oriented and greater rural development policies.

He believed they would reject opposition parties such as the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) or Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) which are also eyeing the seat.