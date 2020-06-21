Long queue forms to enter Butterfly Garden night market in Sibu

SIBU: A long line formed on Saturday night as people patiently queued up to enter the popular night market at Butterfly Garden here.

According to the Sibu Municipal Council Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman Albert Tiang, seeing the long line of people coming to the night market was something good.

“However, the issue is as the line got longer with more people coming in, there was no more social distancing as they queued up closely together.

“It is similar to that (situation) of Sibu Central Market issue earlier on, which was due to the visitors’ registration as it takes time for them to register before they are allow to enter the night market,” he added.

Tiang said that due to the visitors’ registration at Sibu Central Market on day one and day two, it had caused a very long queue.

“After a study and meeting was carried out, we did away with the visitors’ registration and focused on body temperature scan. The result was that the long queue was finally under control and everything went smoothly.

“There is a possibility that we might use a similar approach for the situation at the night market, however it all depends on the outcome after a study and meeting has been carried out,” he said.

He also advised all the 82 hawkers under Group B to wear their face mask properly.

“Today (Sunday), it is the Group A hawkers turn to trade which also comprising 82 hawkers, “.

“The Group B food stall hawkers have been experiencing very good business where most of them sold out their food items around 7.30pm. Perhaps they never expected such a good crowd so they stocked just a little food,” he added.

Tiang said, there were three entrances and exit points to the night market; one each at Island Road, Cross Road and Market Road.

“The hawkers at the night market in Butterfly Garden would trade on alternate days in accordance with the federal government’s SOP (standard operating procedures) on social distancing for such businesses.

“As stalls would be kept at least 1.5m apart, only 82 out of 164 stalls would operate nightly when the market reopens. The operation hours will be from 5pm to 10pm,” he added.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) had announced that night, day and weekend markets were allowed to operate from June 20.

Night markets were among businesses that were required to close for the duration of the Movement Control Order implemented in March, and the subsequent Conditional Movement Control Order.

Meanwhile, the Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting, who was also at the night market, said that they were looking into better ways of how to manage such long queues.

Also present was Night Market Bumiputera Section chairman Abdul Halim Abu Bakar.