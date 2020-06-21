Man arrested at apartment in Kuching for alleged drug possession

KUCHING: The police have arrested a male suspect for allegedly possessing drugs at an apartment here at around 9.15pm last night.

Kuching district deputy chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement today, said the arrests of the 40-year-old suspect was made based on police intelligence.

“Checks were conducted and police found and seized drugs believed to be syabu worth about RM790 from the suspect,” said Merbin.

The suspect was also tested positive for methamphetamine, he added.

The suspect is currently under remand and being investigated under Section 39A of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“A background check on the suspect also showed that he has a past record for drug-related offences,” Merbin said.

Meanwhile, Merbin would like to urge the public to be the eyes and ears of the police in tackling crimes, especially those related to drugs.

This, he said, would enable the police to take swift action against drug suspects more effectively.