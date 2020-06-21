Musa demands RM1 bln damage from Yayasan Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: In response to the Press Conference, Press Release and publication of the Writ of Summons between the Yayasan Sabah Board of Trustees and Tan Sri Musa Aman on Friday, the latter has instructed his counsel to issue Letters of Demand to Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal (as chairman of the Yayasan Sabah Board of Trustees) as well as the individual trustees of Yayasan Sabah, Datuk Jamalul Kiram and Datuk Douglas Lind.

Tengku Fuad Tengku Ahmad, Musa’s counsel said Musa wants Shafie, Jamalul Kiram, and the Yayasan Sabah Board of Trustees, within 24 hours of receiving his demand to pay to a charity of his choice a sum of RM1 billion.

Tengku Fuad in a statement also said that those named must also deliver by fax and email, a letter to their client unconditionally apologising and retracting the Impugned statements.

“That the apology and retraction letter be published in all newspapers and online media sites; and that a press conference be held in the same manner as the press conference on 19 June 2020 with the presence of all newspapers and online media sites where the said apology and retraction letter is to be read out in full.

“That all parties named (and/or their agents) in the Demand permanently desist and refrain from repeating the aforesaid Impugned Statement or such other words which connote or imply the meaning of same.

“Tan Sri Musa states that the effect of the Press Conference, Press Release and publication of the Writ has caused damage and loss to his good name and reputation and is now proceeding against those responsible,” Tenku Fuad stressed.

Two days ago, the Yayasan Sabah Board of Trustee has filed a claim at the High Court against Musa demanding for the return of RM872 million which allegedly vanished due to suspicious logging activities.

In sharing the information, Yayasan Sabah director Jamalul Kiram who was representing the board said that they have filed the claim against Musa on June 16 at the High Court of Kota Kinabalu using the e-filing system.

He said during a press conference held at the Sabah Government Administration Building (PPNS) that they believed the money belonged to Yayasan Sabah.

He also mentioned that Yayasan Sabah is the holder of the largest logging concession in Sabah and was established in 1966 to look after the socio-economic welfare of the people of Sabah and to help in the development of education in the State.

He added that Musa has failed to carry out the fiduciary duty to look after the interest of Yayasan Sabah in his role as the chairman of the Yayasan Sabah Board of Trustees.

He further added that Yayasan Sabah has firm reasons to believe that Musa has used his position to command the subsidiary of Yayasan Sabah which is Rakyat Berjaya Sendirian Berhad for the purpose of logging business.

Also present during the press conference was their counsel, Datuk Douglas Lind.

Musa on Friday denied any wrongdoing during his tenure as chairman of Sabah Foundation (2003-2018).