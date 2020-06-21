New management appointed for Asia City

KOTA KINABALU: Members of the Asia City Complex Owners’ Association are looking forward to a positive new chapter following the appointment of a new management team to oversee the well-being of the property.

According to association chairman Datuk Kevin T. P. Lim, the Kota Kinabalu High Court had appointed David Wong Diew Chow as the Liquidator of A. C. Property Development Sdn Bhd with effect from May 15, 2020.

“Following this appointment, the Liquidator has appointed Azmi & Co (Sabah) Sdn Bhd to be the new Property Manager of Kompleks Asia City effective on June 10, 2020.

“Azmi & Co (Sabah) Sdn Bhd is led by a very experienced team of property managers and consultants. We hope they can bring their expertise to lift the Complex business activities and branding to a new level,” he told reporters at a press conference here yesterday.

Kevin said the appointment of Azmi & Co (Sabah) Sdn Bhd brings positive news for Association members in that the property would be looked after professionally for the benefit of everyone.

He said the Kota Kinabalu Asia City Complex Owners’ Association welcomes these new appointments and look forward to a new chapter despite the current difficult economic environment.

“We are fully aware that the Complex is presently not in a good state with many defects and suffers from poor businesses and patronage.

“However, we believe that a well-managed Complex will bring benefits to all members. It will improve the lot of suffering owners,” Kevin said.

To this end, he said the Association will actively participate in sharing ideas and provide support to the Liquidator and the new property managers so that the Complex will prosper with a positive chapter and new lease of life.

The association also hopes that the Liquidator, Azmi & Co (Sabah) Sdn Bhd and Sabah Urban Development Corporation will expedite the process of applying for the issuance of the Complex subsidiary lot titles.