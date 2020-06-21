Only seven active Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is now left with seven remaining active Covid-19 cases, following the addition of three more recoveries yesterday.

State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung said that two of the recoveries were registered in Tuaran and the other in Kota Kinabalu.

The said recovery in Kota Kinabalu had reclassified the state capital as a green zone as there are no longer active cases in the area.

Three of the active cases are in Penampang, another two in Tuaran and one each in Papar and Pitas.

There are now a total of 349 recoveries in the state.

Sabah also recorded one new case in Tuaran yesterday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 363.

The number of Covid-19 fatalities in Sabah stands at seven.