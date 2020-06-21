Pasar Tamu Bintulu hawkers struggle to earn as crowds dry up due to pandemic, MCO

BINTULU: Some hawkers in Pasar Tamu Bintulu and other hawker centres around the town are now struggling to earn the consistent daily income that they had been enjoying prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

42-year-old Jenny Gabriel, who helps out at her mother’s stall in Tamu Bintulu, said that business had been greatly affected to the Covid-19 outbreak and the first Movement Control Order (MCO) on Mar 18.

“Our business now is not as good as before. Before we could close our stall and go back at around 4pm and 5pm but there would be still be people patronising Tamu Bintulu.

“But now, even though operating hours have been extended to 6pm, there are no people coming,” she said when met at Pasar Tamu Bintulu this morning.

She said prior to Covid-19, when most people returned from their workplaces, some of them would be going to the ‘tamu’ to look for vegetables and fruits, but now there were no people coming.

Jenny said even though the economic sector has been gradually restored, it would take time for the hawkers to regain the confidence of the people, who were still very cautious of the virus infection.

She believed that some people are staying away from hawker centres and crowds because they were worried of the deadly virus.

Jenny said they also had difficulties getting their supply as most of their suppliers were from the village.

“Now the villagers don’t want to come down, so it is very difficult for us to find jungle products now as they are afraid to come.

“If we don’t go to their longhouse, we will have no supply and that is why I encourage my relatives in the village to look for ‘midin’ or ‘paku’ and other jungle produce which we hardly find now,” she added.

She said now they had to find other alternatives such as obtaining their goods from a supplier from Sarikei.

Due to difficulties in getting supplies, Jenny said now they could not sell vegetables at the normal price of RM1 but had to increase the price to RM2 per piece.

“People from a longhouse bring it for RM1 and we sell it for RM2,” said her 60-year-old mother Limau Mantok from Kuala Tatau.

According to Jenny, because of Covid-19, she had asked her workaholic mother to stay at home but due to nothing doing anything at home, she fell ill.

When asked about their concerns, she said everyone was worried of the virus and what they could do now was to protect themselves by complying to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Jenny also hoped business could quickly recover under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) and give confidence for the villagers to come out.

34-year-old Erna Abdul Rahman, who is from Sabah and but was raised in Bintulu, said her business selling anchovies was improving under the RMCO but was not as good as before the Covid19 outbreak.

“It is much better now compared to the first week we reopened for business.

“In the first week, we had fewer customers as most of my customers who own a restaurant and used to get the anchovies supplies in the morning for their ‘nasi lemak’ are not coming,” she said.

She said they had been badly affected financially due to the MCO, resulting in the closure of business operation.

During the first MCO was enforced, Erna said they had just received 100 kilogrammes of anchovies and watermelons worth over RM3,000 but sadly they could not be sold.

“We are still scared to start our business because of this virus but we just have to take care of ourselves,” said the mother of five who lives in Kidurong, where a new family cluster was recorded.

Another hawker who only wished to known as Layam, 49, who stays in Kampung Jepak, business has been slow especially during working days.

“Not many people come to the ‘tamu’. We can only see crowds on Sunday morning, but usually after 10am, fewer people will be around,” she said.

She has been running her business selling various types of vegetables for the past five years.

Layam said now she only could only get at least RM30 per day compared to before the MCO and it also depended on the types of vegetables.

“Life was very hard during MCO. We only survive and are very much dependant on the government’s financial aid,” she added.

Dried food products seller Maimunah Abdullah @ Minang Kana, who is in her late 50s, lamented that she had no regular customers.

Most of her customers were those coming from outside Bintulu, as she produced traditional dried foods such as shrimp paste and salted fish.

“My business depends on the situation, and due to this virus I have had fewer customers. I am not sure if the situation will improve in the future.

“Previously, I could focus my customers to outsiders but now the focus is for local market which has not very encouraging,” said Maimunah, who had been in the family business for over 10 years.

Her children and grandchildren are now helping her to make all of the dried foods.

“Now I go back early at 2pm and I don’t want to stay longer outside due to my health condition.

“If I’m not feeling well, I will not open my stall and I will just open during weekends. My advice is that we must take of ourselves,” said Maimunah.

For Dorena Francis, 24, and her uncle Eric Bayang, 43, they were eager to start their first day of business in Pasar Tamu Bintulu.

“Actually this is our first day here, and the response was good,” she opined.

Being a new hawker there, Dorena, who is from Sarikei, said she hoped their business will continue improving from day to day in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the MCO, she just stayed at home and waited patiently for assistance from the government but under the RMCO, she was optimistic about the business opportunities in the market.

A fish stall assistant, only known as Aswin, 24, admitted that there are was still demand for fish but the sales were not as good as before Covid-19.

“For us we can see a slight decrease in sales especially when fewer people are patronising fish markets and we know the reason is because of this pandemic, so people are scared to go out and prefer to stay away from crowded places,” said Aswin who had been working in the Pasar Utama Bintulu for the past one year.