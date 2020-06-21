PBS never wavered on stand over illegals – Joniston

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) has never wavered from its stand that the perennial problem with illegal immigrants in the state needs an immediate solution.

“And under this Perikatan Nasional (PN) govenment do I see full commitment to resolve this problem that is a priority in Sabah,” said its information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

PBS, he said supports Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin’s recommendations to resolve illegal immigration issue in the state after the latter said that he is resolved to settling the problem once and for all.

“We have witnessed the Home Ministry’s seriousness in resolving the illegal immigrant problem in Peninsular Malaysia which involved refugees from Rohingya as well as other countries and we are confident that it will give the same commitment towards settling the problem in Sabah,” he said.

The Kiulu assemblyman added that PBS’ stand is that as the civil war in southern Philippines has ended, asylum-seekers and war refugees who were issued the IMM13 should be sent home.

He expressed hope that the federal government will meet with its counterpart in the Philippines soon to discuss the matter of the latter issuing identification documents and passport to the IMM13 holders.

“But I must stress here that the Kad Burung Burung and Sijil Banci are not legal identification documents therefore those who have these are illegal immigrants and must be repatriated,” he said adding that PBS had, in a meeting with Hamzah, handed a memorandum to him containing recommendations in solving this issue.

Joniston is a statement replying to Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) Deputy Women Movement chief Jo-Anna Sue Henley Rampas who questioned him for his silence over the federal government’s proposal to only use the current IMM13 paper as the standard document to regularise illegal immigrants in the state.

Jo-Anna in a statement pointed out that Joniston had, in the past been calling for the Warisan-led state Government to deport refugees from the Philippines who are in possession of the IMM13 document as the civil war in Mindanao has ended.

“I want to know what his stand is on the matter now. In the past, he said that based on humanitarian grounds we sympathize with those caught in the midst of war and politics however the IMM13 holders are refugees, not stateless people,” Jo-Anna stressed.

Joniston was of the opinion that Jo-Anna is in a state over the matter because she cannot accept the fact that Sabahans had rejected the Warisan-led government’s proposal to issue the PSS to illegal immigrants in Sabah.

“It is obvious that Jo-Anna is twisting the new approach by the PN government to resolve the illegal immigrant issue which is more practical and effective, just to garner support from the rakyat.

“Jo-Anna should read Hamzah’s and his Deputy Jonathan Yassin’s statements carefully before making the accusation that IMM13 holders will be allowed to stay and work in Sabah and Labuan without having to apply for a work permit,” he said adding that the minister and Deputy Minister clearly stated that IMM13 holders must obtain valid identification document and passport from their country of origin before they are allowed to work in Sabah.