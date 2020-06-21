PCR lab enables Bintulu Hospital to test for Covid-19

BINTULU: The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) laboratory in Bintulu Hospital enables Covid-19 testing to be done here instead of having to send samples to hospitals in Sibu or Miri, said Deputy Health Minister II Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said the laboratory was set up through the generous contributions of the private sector and individuals.

“I also thank (Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to China and Bintulu member of parliament) Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing who strove to raise funds to realise this new laboratory,” he told a press conference during a working visit to the site of the new Kidurong Health Clinic, clinical research centre, male, and maternity wards yesterday.

When visiting several patient wards, he noted the congested conditions of beds for patients, particularly at the male ward where the number of patients has doubled.

“This gives an unhealthy picture for the hospital in Bintulu,” he said.

He pointed out Bintulu Hospital has applied for the construction of an additional block for 250 patient beds, costing around RM400 million.

Aaron said the project is still in the planning stage.

“This matter has been forwarded to the ministry for action and we are still waiting for feedback given that there is yet to be an allocation,” he said.

On the new Kidurong Health Clinic project, he said the site has been identified by the Ministry of Health.

“We will get the approval and allocation for the construction of this clinic which is much needed in Bintulu area,” he said.

Aaron added that there are also proposals to build the Samalaju Health Clinic, Kakus Health Clinic, and a hospital in Tatau District.

“Two clinics including a hospital are still in the proposal stage and these are facilities that need to be given consideration by the government, in particular for Tatau, which is far from Bintulu,” he added.

Among those present were state health director Dr Chin Zin Hing, Bintulu Hospital director Dr Davis Johnraj, and Bintulu divisional health officer Dr Norliza Jusoh.