PRS to nominate all incumbents to defend seats

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) will nominate all its incumbents to defend their seats, both state and parliamentary, and also ‘new faces’ for seats that have fallen into the hands of the opposition, in the next elections.

Its president, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing said the party would contest in all state and parliamentary seats traditionally allocated to PRS – one of four component parties under the state’s ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“PRS is confident of retaining all the seats for GPS. As a GPS component party, PRS should be able to retain all the seats.

“I’m telling ‘my boys’ (elected representatives) to be prepared for the election before end of this year,” he spoke at a press conference held after chairing the PRS Supreme Council meeting at the party’s headquarters here yesterday.

According to Masing, the 12th state election (SE12) and the 15th general election (GE15) might be held simultaneously within this year, with the possibility of Perikatan Nasional (PN) calling for a snap election.

He said PRS would be contesting in the next elections under the GPS logo, and its recommended candidates would have to be endorsed by the Chief Minister.

“At the moment, we have decided that the incumbents will be defending their seats, but it is up to the Chief Minister to have the final say.”

He said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also GPS chairman, did not instruct PRS to get ready with its recommended list of candidates, but he (Abang Johari) had indicated the possibility of calling the SE12 this year.

The state seats traditionally allocated to PRS are Baleh, Murum, Belaga, Pelagus, Ngemah, Kakus, Tamin, Samalaju, Batang Ai, Balai Ringin and Bukit Begunan; the party has been contesting in six parliamentary seats, namely Hulu Rajang, Kanowit, Lubok Antu, Julau, Selangau and Sri Aman.

To a question, Masing said PRS would consider nominating Jugah Muyang, should the Lubok Antu MP apply to become its member.

Masing stressed that Lubok Antu belonged to PRS and only PRS member would be nominated to contest in that seat.

He was quick to add, though, that PRS might not nominate Jugah as the party’s candidate for Lubok Antu even if the MP decided to join PRS.

On challenges in the next election, Masing said the party might face a lack of resources in their battles, and he acknowledged that Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) as their potential opponents.

Nonetheless, he was confident that PRS could deliver given that it had fulfilled its promises to the people.

He regarded its potential opponents, such as PSB, as ‘untested’ and even though certain individuals had been tested, ‘they had not delivered much’.

On a separate issue, Masing said Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol would be sworn in as a senator this June 22.

He was pleased that the Prime Minister had decided to appoint Rita as a senator.

“I am proud that a Dayak woman is to be appointed a senator. She is a qualified one, very eligible, and she would make a perfect lawmaker, the way she is trained in.

“She is a second woman senator from PRS. (Dato Sri) Doris (Sophia Brodie) was our first woman senator,” he said, hoping that the Prime Minister would appoint more senators from Sarawak.