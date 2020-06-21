Pullman shares new norms for events

MIRI: Pullman has shared its ‘New Norms for Meetings and Events’ for Pullman Kuching and Pullman Miri Waterfront.

In a statement, cluster general manager for both hotels Ishak Ibrahim said the initiative involved enhanced cleaning and hygiene standards such as frequent disinfection of all high-touch areas across the property, such as elevators, door handles, and public restrooms, contactless temperature check, and QR code scanning through MySejahtera for all staff and guests to replace declaration forms where guests’ details are directly synched with the Ministry of Health for contact tracing.

Social distancing is also enforced in all common areas where floor markings, floor tape, easels, barriers, and signage are designed to develop a social distancing culture at all areas.

The distancing rules are indicated through displays and verbal instructions are also given, hand sanitiser available in public areas, restaurants, and function rooms throughout the property and event delegates are to be provided with new sanitation kits including hand sanitiser and face masks in individual packaging.

To ensure the highest level of food safety, enhanced food safety standards coffee breaks and meals or lunches are packed separately.

Buffet meals will be replaced with set menus, which will be made available for selection by the event organiser to be pre-arranged before the function date and additionally, the meeting package coffee breaks and meals will be served in disposable packaging to be handed out to participants.

“It is an initiative to enhance health and safety protocols designed to prepare both hotels to welcome back our guests and employees. Our objective is to ensure our guests and staff the peace of mind when they step in our hotels,” he said.

Ishak added that the new practices will continue to evolve to meet the revised health and safety protocols in accordance with public health authorities and the AllSafe Cleanliness and Prevention Label by Accor.

The AllSafe global cleanliness and prevention standards have been developed with and vetted by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspections, and certification.

All the group’s hotels must apply these standards and will be audited either by Accor operational experts or by third-party auditors such as Bureau Veritas to receive this label.

On Wednesday (June 17), Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that meetings, seminars, training, and courses can now be organised with strict adherence to standard operating procedures, including no buffet meals for participants where the maximum number of participants are 250, subject to the size of the hall.

Since the new norms for meetings and events were announced recently, major brands, associations, hotels, and event providers have focused on enhanced hotel cleaning practices and social interactions to meet the new health and safety challenges including expectations presented by Covid-19.