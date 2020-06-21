SUPP: RM10-million river embankment project in Batu Kawah set for launch soon

KUCHING: A RM10-million river embankment project slated for Kampung Sinar Budi Lama in Batu Kawah here is expected to kick off soon.

The works would be managed by the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) Sarawak, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) in a statement yesterday, which was issued in connection with the visit to the site by Minister for Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is Batu Kawah assemblyman and also SUPP president.

The minister was accompanied by representatives of DID Sarawak.

“Appointment of the project blueprint designer is now in progress, and the project is expected to start soon,” said SUPP.

According to the party, Kampung Sinar Budi Lama riverbank has been experiencing a serious erosion problem for quite some time – posing some safety risks to the communities there.

In view of this matter, Dr Sim had requested for special allocation from the Sarawak government meant to address the issue.

This came after he conducted several site visits to the site, obtained feedback from the residents and received suggestions from engineers regarding the proposed preventive measures.

“Facing Kampung Sinar Budi Lama is a Chinese temple. Currently, a riverbank beautification project is on-going.

“Once all projects have reached completion, it would change the overall landscape on both sides,” said SUPP.