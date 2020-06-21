The dollar forecast

On June 11, US Federal Reserve held the interest unchanged and chairman Jerome Powell assured that the interest will be kept at near to zero until 2022.

Furthermore, the asset purchase programme is expected to increase to US$80 billion monthly for buying bonds and US$40 billion for asset-backed securities. Despite no date given on when this budget will be fully utilised, it simply means that there will be an additional budget deficit of US$1.44 trillion before the end of 2021.

In fact, we foresee that President Donald Trump will likely push the Fed fund rates to negative zone if he succeeds in winning another term after November.

The business-minded leader only cares about showing his performance by exhibiting flying colours in stock indexes but not on the long-term viability of the national economics.

Since Japan slumped into a recession in the 1990s and eventually pushed the benchmark rates to zero level after 2000, the country has never recovered since.

Every time the nation recorded a recovery in inflation, the market fund will only rush to buy precious metals instead of putting back into banks.

For retail investors, it doesn’t matter much between negative rates and 0.1 per cent gains on an annual basis.

Denmark and Switzerland have been sitting on negative rates for years. There are plenty of cash liquidity left for domiciles to seek higher yields in Asia.

After the privacy law in Switzerland, pressured by the European Union and US, many super rich individuals and family offices have departed the country.

European Central Bank sank the benchmark rates below zero after the 2008 subprime crisis. It will take a long time to revive the ailing economy and consistently stop monies from leaving the eurozone. While US has started printed more monies for the last three months to fight the pandemic, the budget deficit will only widen in 2020.

As of 2019, the debt-to-GDP soared to record high at 106.9 per cent. As the debt increases, it will only be logical to devalue the dollar to reduce the value payout of debt interest and debt principle when comes to maturity.

Hence, we project the dollar will fall when Federal Reserve chief mentioned the nation has no intention to raise interest until 2022. In other words, policymakers do not foresee an inflation in the coming three years.

When the dollar goes into a new weak trend just like 2008 to 2010, we see the gold and silver prices soaring again to new historical highs.

Now, we are expecting the dollar to devalue again after 2020 onwards. As such, should we aim for gold and silver prices again?

Dar Wong is a regulated financial professional with more than 30 years experiences. The expressions are solet at his own. He can be reached at [email protected]