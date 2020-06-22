186 join LDP’s youth movement

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 186 youth below the age of 30 have joined Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) as members of the Central New Generation Movement.

The Central New Generation Movement leader Eric Lau was heartened to see the youth placing their trust in LDP.

“We welcome more young people to join us.

“LDP is not just a political platform. It is a place for young people to learn about leadership, widen their social network and get involved in social services,” he said.

He said the movement had organized various activities, including donating to animal rescue organization, visiting old folks’ home, organizing gotong-royong, video games competition, basketball competition and singing contest.

In addition, Lau said LDP’s Central Youth, Women and New Generation Movements, in collaboration with good Samaritans, had given away free cabbages to the people during the Movement Order Control (MCO) period.

“LDP pays attention to social problems, including the interests and wellbeing of youths.

“The party is an excellent platform for young people to speak their minds.”

He welcomed young people aged between 18 and 30 to join LDP.

“Let’s create a better future for the younger generation in our country,” he said.