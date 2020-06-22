25 executive committee members resign from PKR Saratok, pledge allegiance to Ali Biju

KUCHING: 25 branch executive committee members of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Saratok have resigned from the party while pledging their allegiance to Saratok MP Ali Biju, said a statement today.

“We, the branch executive committee members of PKR Saratok, wish to announce that we have lost confidence in the party president (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) because the party is without direction except only to fulfill his personal ambition to become the Prime Minister,” the former members said following a branch meeting in Saratok.

Ali Biju had been sacked by PKR during the national leadership crisis earlier this year in February that saw Perikatan Nasional (PN) wresting power from Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The former members stressed that PKR had deviated from its original agenda of reformation.

“With that in mind, we agreed to resign from the party with immediate effect,” they said.

However, they stressed that they would remain loyal to Ali Biju, who is now Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and that they were recommending the Krian assemblyman to seek re-election in the next state and parliamentary elections.

The 25 former members who quit the party are permanent chairman Antok Jaya; his deputy Barang William Barang Usup; vice chairmen Nicholas Damat Lidi, Razali Ali and Billy Eddie; secretary Glen Anthony; treasurer Elly Chandi; Youth chief Andrew Bonny Lansoi; Women chief Rosta Mun; and ordinary committee members Bilon Senang Abang, Gelau Gudom, Ingam Gemah, John Angga, Kadal Jawan, Nurfazli Abdullah, Tela Jali, Malek Ali, Saufi Juki, Sapali Sapeki, Bujing Kedit, Leslley Kalom Nicholas Bryan, Laga Biju, Stanley Tama, Teruna Idi and Kaya Ujan.