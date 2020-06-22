Aspirasi: Snap polls should be held to get fresh mandate from people

KUCHING: Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo agrees with Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri that the parliament should be dissolved to pave way for a general election (GE) to be held.

She opined that Perikatan Nasional (PN) should call for snap election so that both Pakatan Harapan (PH) and PN could get a fresh mandate from the people to claim the legitimacy to govern the nation.

She stressed that the purpose of going back to the people was to enable the country to enjoy political stability.

“The nation is facing the Covid-19 and economic fallout from the pandemic.

“It is not healthy for a nation to indulge in political squabbling while the rakyat is suffering financial hardship,” she said in a statement today in respond to Ismail’s statement recently.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported to have said dissolving parliament to allow a new GE could be the best solution to the current political turmoil.

Recognising that PN was not a strong government at the moment, the Umno vice-president said they were under constant pressure from the opposition.

He said the reason was because PN gained the support of a thin majority in the parliament.

Soo said if the country continues to suffer political instability, the people would only suffer more.

Therefore, she believed the only option was to dissolve Parliament to have another general election.

She said after that the new government could get down to work to instill confidence, and manage the health threat and economic recovery so that the people would not need to continue to suffer.

“Sarawak has 31 seats which can determine the winner. Whoever the Sarawak government decides to support must be in the best interests of Sarawak to get back our oil and gas resources, our territorial waters and all Sarawak rights,” she said.

Soo said for now, political parties in Sarawak must continue to fight for Sarawak rights, and prepare for 12th state election (PRN12), and GE15 instead of engaging in the never-ending Malaya political games of power struggle and musical chairs.