Bus operators told to adhere to SOP, no picking up of passengers by roadside

BINTULU: Express bus operators in Bintulu have been told to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), especially by not allowing their drivers to pick up passengers by the roadside.

Bintulu Resident Jack Aman Luat said the Bintulu Disaster Management Committee (BDMC) had issued a stern warning against bus operators and urged them to follow the SOPs.

He told this to The Borneo Post when prompted for comment over a posting on Facebook, showing a Bintulu-Sarikei route bus overcrowded with passengers.

“The problem exists somewhere else along the way (route) where the driver could have picked up passengers on the roadside,” he added.

Jack said following the capacity limit as decided by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee last week, he had requested the police to man the bus terminal for crowd control.

“According to feedback, there was no over capacity once the bus leaves Bintulu and all is going according to SOP. The Ministry of Transport is taking action on this,” said the BDMC chairman.

Bintulu District police chief Superintendent Zulkipli Suhaili when contacted said the police would continue monitoring the compliance on SOPs at the bus terminal and other business premises.

“I believe the incident does not happened at the bus terminal but somewhere along the way (of the route).

“I would like to remind all bus operators to ensure their bus drivers also comply strictly to the SOP, if not action can be taken against them,” he said when asked to comment on the same posting.

Zulkipli said the police takes every public complaints seriously, especially when it involves the safety and security of the people.

The overcrowded passengers on the bus had been highlighted on social media this morning by a netizen, Francis Ngu.

When contacted he said he had received a message as well as some photographs from a passenger about the incident on June 21, at 1.15pm, in a bus going from Bintulu to Sarikei.

He said the bus was heading from Bintulu to Kuching and the complainant, who was going to Sarikei, shared the photos of the incident.

“During normal days we would not bother if drivers want to pick up more passengers along the way because this is not new, but due to Covid-19, we have to protect everyone,” he said.

He said it was too risky to pick up passengers on the roadside since they were not properly undergoing health check-ups or other SOP before entering the bus.

Ngu also highlighted the need for the Bintulu Health Office to provide more Covid-19 hotlines apart from 086-315235 because of the new positive cases recorded in Bintulu.

He said because of the new cases, the public had become anxious and tried to get more details by contacting the hotline number but could not get through as many others were probably enquiring for the same updates.