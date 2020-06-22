CM: Immune Belt Enforcement Team established to stop rabid dogs from entering S’wak

KUCHING: The state cabinet has recently approved the establishment of the Immune Belt Enforcement Team (IBET), which is aimed at stopping rabid dogs from entering the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Its establishment is to address the issue of rabid dogs that continue to enter Sarawak through its long and porous international border.

“With the setting up of IBET that provides space for the various agencies to collaborate under UKPN, we can effectively pool resources together to stop rabid dogs from entering the state,” he said today in his keynote address to mark the third anniversary of the State Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPN).

He said UKPN had played a leading role in coordinating operations to combat rabies throughout Sarawak.

The eight phases of operations, which started from Telok Melano in March and ended in Lawas in November last year, had successfully vaccinated 26,000 dogs and putting to sleep another 11,000 dogs, he added.

Abang Johari said UKPN had also played an active role as part of the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in the fight against Covid-19 infection.

Besides that, he said UPKN had been instrumental in combating illegal logging activities in the state.

“Over the past three years, we have seen UKPN being involved largely in prevention of illegal logging and sand dredging, ensuring food security, physical security activities, Community Emergency Response Team or CERT awareness and training across Sarawak, and many major awareness programme and training across Sarawak.”

“I am given to understand that you have opened 25 investigation papers, seized about 6,000 logs, 13 heavy machinery and three lorries that led to 76 people being charged in court. I believed this exercise has significantly impacted and reduced illegal logging activities in the Batang Rajang Basin,” he said.

Abang Johari pointed out that the operation code named ‘Op Jongkong’ covering mainly the Batang Rajang area was a good example of a well-conducted operation to thwart unlawful extraction of timber that could lead to environmental degradation and loss of state revenue.

“On top of the success in its security functions, I am given to understand that UKPN is also giving due emphasis on its human capital training and development to upgrade its officers’ skills and competency. UKPN officers are required to undergo various types of training programmes to enhance their decision-making skills and improve their performance in the discharge of their duties,” Abang Johari said.

To further upgrade competency, he said the command training course was very much in order in the future to give officers better grasp of the finer points of imparting effective command during operations as well as improving their leadership skills particularly when collaboration and operation with other agencies becomes necessary.

“This year will see continuous efforts towards the inception of the Sarawak Coast Guard (SCG) Division which is now at the stage of asset procurement and personnel recruitment. SCG’s establishment is to address various issues including encroachment of foreign and local fishing vessels as well as the loss of revenues from our vast sea resources,” he said.