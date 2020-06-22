Covid-19: 15 new positive cases recorded in M’sia, total at 8,587

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 15 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the country’s total tally of cases to 8,587, says Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said two out of the new cases were imported cases while the remaining 13 cases were local transmissions involving non-Malaysians.

“There are currently 289 active cases in the country and they have been isolated and are being treated.

“Two patients are also being treated in the intensive care unit,” he said at the Ministry of Health’s daily Covid-19 update press conference in Putrajaya.

He also said no new Covid-19 deaths were reported today, leaving the country’s death toll from the infectious disease to remain unchanged at 121.

On recovery and discharged cases, Dr Noor Hisham said 21 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals today.

“This brings the total number of recoveries to 8,177 which accounts for 95.2 per cent of the total number of cases,” he said.