Covid-19 opens up opportunities for IT start-ups

CYBERJAYA: Tech start-ups have been urged to grab this opportunity to present their innovative ideas as market solutions amidst the current challenging environment brought on by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak.

As such, Cyberview Sdn Bhd (Cyberview), the Tech Hub Developer of Cyberjaya is once again looking for innovators of tomorrow by inviting tech startups to apply for the 14th Cohort of the Cyberview Living Lab Accelerator (CLLA) programme.

First introduced in 2013, the CLLA programme serves as a launchpad for startups to accelerate their growth, with the aim of bringing their ideas and solutions to life, enabling startups to test, pilot and validate their solutions before commercialisation. As Cyberview continues to spearhead innovation initiatives in Malaysia, this programme will support Malaysia’s agenda for tech and digital growth, especially in a post-pandemic world.

This programme is actively seeking potential startups in the fields of Financial Technology (FinTech), Internet-of-Things (IoT), Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Retail Technology. With Cyberview’s new masterplan to revitalise Cyberjaya, three tech clusters have been identified to be the future pillars of the smart city. Thus, it is highly encouraged for startups who offer solutions in Smart Mobility, Smart Healthcare or Digital Creative to apply.

According to Cyberview head of Technology Hub Development Division Shafinaz Salim, “Clearly, tech startups have a bigger role to play now more than ever. We believe that the current situation with Covid-19 is an opportunity for startups to present their innovative ideas as market solutions.

“Participants will benefit from our unique and conducive demand-led approach as the CLLA will help them accelerate the process of finding the right market fit, mentorship and formulate stronger business strategies. They will also gain valuable access to networks of investors, government agencies, corporations and ecosystem partners for strategic partnership and collaboration.”

She added: “We champion Cyberjaya as a vibrant Global Tech Hub and the centre of Malaysia’s tech innovations. The CLLA underscores Cyberview’s firm commitment to strengthen and empower the local tech startup scene. Selected startups will be given the opportunity to participate in an intensive five-month programme that enables them to develop solutions enriching Cyberjaya’s smart city offerings.”

With 20 per cent of Cyberjaya’s total population being early tech adopters, CLLA participants are not only presented with the opportunity to test and pilot their offerings within the smart city of Cyberjaya, but can also leverage on the extensive network of investors and industry players.

Participants would be provided with resources, facilities, mentorship, networking and market access opportunities that are worth more than RM100,000 and would be based in Colnnov8, a smart city collaborative space provided by Cyberview.

Upon completion of the CLLA programme, the startups could either pilot their solutions and technologies or immediately proceed to execute their go-to-market strategies such as market access, sourcing for additional funding, or commercialisation. This could be done with stakeholders in Cyberjaya who are looking to transform their businesses digitally in order to adapt to today’s changing world.

Since its inception, Cyberview has nurtured 75 startups to advance and realise their innovations via the CLLA. To date, the CLLA has helped startups to raise over RM87 million in total investments and generated more than RM218 million in total revenue.