Covid-19: Zero new positive cases recorded in S’wak today, total at 569

KUCHING: Zero new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Sarawak today, making the total cumulative tally of positive cases remain at 569, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat in a statement today.

The SDMC secretariat said that 17 active cases are still being treated in hospitals across the state, where eight are being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and nine at Bintulu Hospital.

The committee said 27 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases were registered today, with four still waiting for their lab test results.

No deaths were recorded today, making the death toll from the disease stand at 17.

No new recovery and discharged cases were recorded today.

Both Kuching and Bintulu districts remained as yellow zones while the other 38 districts were classified as green zones.

SDMC recorded 117 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today, totalling 917 cases being quarantined in 14 hotels across the state.

280 of the cases are in Kuching, Miri (355), Bintulu (133), Limbang (28) and Sibu (121).

Meanwhile, 2,246 businesses and premises statewide that were allowed to reopen during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) have been checked by RMCO enforcement teams, consisting of the police, Armed Forces, Rela Corp and others.

SDMC said from the total, 367 are supermarkets, restaurants (500), factories (13), banks (183), government offices (59), hawker stalls (37), markets (115), places of worship (125), recreational centres (60), construction areas (23) and other premises (764).