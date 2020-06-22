DAP, Amanah call on allies to find common ground to resolve PM issue

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) components Amanah and DAP are hoping that former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) can find common ground to resolve the issue of who will be the Opposition’s candidate for prime minister.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng in a joint statement here today said the two PH partners had been working tirelessly for the last three months to find a common ground acceptable to all in the opposition alliance on the prime minister candidate but had yet to succeed.

“We hope PKR (the other component in PH) and Tun (Dr Mahathir), together with (our) ally Warisan will not fall further apart but instead come together to show a united front,” they said.

Only by doing this could the Opposition regain the mandate given to them by the people in the 14th general election (GE14), they added.

The statement comes in the wake of PKR rejecting the choice of Dr Mahathir to be the prime minister if the Opposition were to form the government again.

Dr Mahathir, who was PH chairman, quit as Malaysia’s seventh prime minister after PH lost its majority in Parliament in February. PH took over Putrajaya after winning GE14 in May 2018.

This happened because his party Bersatu and a faction in PKR pulled out of PH. Dr Mahathir, who was also Bersatu chairman, also quit his party.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin then tied up with Umno-led Barisan Nasional, PAS and a few other parties to form the new government called Perikatan Nasional.

He was sworn in as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister on March 1. – Bernama