Duo killed after car crashes into timber loader in Sibu

SIBU: A septuagenarian and a vegetable seller perished after the car they were travelling in crashed into a timber loader at Salim Stabau Road here at about 9.30pm last night.

Sibu deputy police chief Supt Collin Babat said that the victims were identified as Yong Khee Fong, 68, and Mok Hock Ming, 49.

He said the victims were heading towards the town when the accident happened.

“The car driven by Yong was overtaking a car before it crashed into the machinery parked at the opposite lane,” he said in a statement today.

Collin added the machinery driver escaped unhurt and was taken to Sibu Hospital for a blood test.

Police are investigating the case.