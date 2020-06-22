Finding solution to problems faced by public transport operators

SANDAKAN: Representatives of public transport associations here had met with Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP) chairman Datuk Chin Kim Hiung to highlight issues affecting those in the sector.

The discussion session between Sandakan School Bus Operators Association, Sandakan Mini Bus Operators Association and Chin was held recently at the Sandakan LPKP office in Mile 7 Jalan Labuk.

It was also attended by Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong and LPKP Sandakan branch officer-in-charge Mohd Soffian Eting.

Chin, the newly appointed Sabah LPKP chairman, said the meeting was to enable him to listen and to exchange input on problems faced by both school bus and mini bus operators, and would facilitate them in finding solutions.

“We understand the difficulties affecting them in the current Covid-19 pandemic and we appreciate their patience and support towards efforts undertaken by the government to curtail the spread of the disease,” he said.

He reminded all public transport operators to comply with the standard operating procedure on health safety during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) after the government allowed the sector to resume operations recently.