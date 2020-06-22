Hazy permit application foils unlicensed hawkers’ bid for BKSS, says Miri councillor

MIRI: Incomplete documents and frequent shifting of business location are among the reasons why Miri City Council (MCC) has rejected the application of some unlicensed hawkers for temporary permits in order to receive the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) grant, a councillor revealed.

Councillor Leslie Lau told The Borneo Post today that MCC had received thousands of applications for temporary permits before the registration period closed on May 31, and there were some that it could not approve.

He explained that after receiving an application, MCC would check its record of unlicensed hawkers to determine if they were genuine cases and if the applicant is in the record, the temporary permit can be issued quickly.

However, Lau said there were cases where the applications were incomplete or confusing and this required officers to carry out ground checks.

“Every detail submitted by applicants are very important to prove the authenticity of their background, because we hope to reach out to those who deserve the help,” said Lau when met at a food court near Pujut 7 traffic junction this morning.

“The challenge that the city council faces comes from the vendors hawking at roadside or pedestrian walkways. They usually hawk at random places. Without permanent location, it is hard for the city council to check on them for approval.”

He added that most stall hawkers at food courts, markets and coffee shops have no issue with their application.

“It is only after they have the temporary permit, that they would receive the BKSS grant either through voucher obtained through BSN Bank or direct bank-in to Sarawak Pay e-wallet,” he said.

Lau said he would still go to the ground to check on hawkers at markets, coffee shops and food courts, and assist them, should they have any enquiries.

“I will gather all the complaints and enquiries from them, and will be present these issues to Mayor Adam Yii for further action,” said Lau.

The state government has allowed unlicensed hawkers and traders to register for temporary permits in order to receive the BKSS which was launched to help businesses hit hard by the shutdown caused by the Covid-19 Movement Control Order .

The BKSS grant of RM1, 500 per recipient was announced in April and was topped up by RM750 on May 11 to RM2,250.