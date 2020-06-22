Huawei unveils 5G-ready Huawei nova 7 SE

KUCHING: Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) announced the launch of Huawei nova 7 SE.

As a new product addition to the nova series, the Huawei nova 7 SE continues the product DNA of having a premium design as well as strong performance. The Huawei nova 7 SE includes a powerful 64 MP AI quad-camera system1 and an advanced 7nm Kirin 820 5G SoC that delivers a leap in connectivity, overall performance and energy efficiency.

The new Huawei nova 7 SE also features the Huawei Punch FullView Display offering an expansive display area measuring 6.5 inches. The phone is enclosed in an iconic 3D glass design for a comfortable hold. Offering a powerful 4,000 mAh battery life, the Huawei nova 7 SE supports 40W Huawei SuperCharge to minimise the downtime between charges.

Powered by the advanced 7nm Kirin 820 5G SoC, Huawei nova 7 SE provides a blazing-fast 5G experience. The octa-core CPU enables the SoC to efficiently allocate resources based on different user scenarios for the best balance between performance and power use. AI capability is enabled by an NPU, and a 6-core graphics processing unit that provides an optimised gaming performance.

Huawei nova 7 SE introduces the upgraded AppAssistant, which includes new features such as Smart Brightness Lock that temporarily blocks auto-brightness when a game is launched, and Floating Window, which lets users quickly respond to messages without exiting the game.

The Huawei nova 7 SE has an AI quad-camera system featuring a 64MP high-resolution main camera that works alongside ultra-wide, macro and bokeh cameras to support a wide range of everyday photography scenarios.

The 64MP main camera supports 4-in-1 pixel binning, combining four pixels into one super pixel on the sensor for vastly improved light sensing capability.

The ultra-wide-angle lens can capture wonderful group photos and landscape scenes, while the macro lens and bokeh lens adds versatility to the Huawei nova 7 SE by making extreme close-ups and pro-grade progressive bokeh achievable on the smartphone.

The quad-camera system also supports unique Huawei video features such as Dual-View Video Mode, which lets users produce creative videos featuring two different cameras. The camera also features a 960 fps slow-motion video capture for slowing down the action to 1/32 the speed of real-time; and a time-lapse function that is great for documenting the passing of time.

Fitted with an f/2.0 wide-aperture lens, the Huawei nova 7 SE features advanced Super Night Selfie that optimises the subject with advanced portrait algorithms and uses Multi-Frame Fusion to boost colour and details in the background. Thanks to the powerful Kirin 820 5G SoC, noise is controlled with BM3D algorithms, allowing Huawei nova 7 SE to produce clean shots effortlessly even in dimly lit environments.

The Huawei nova 7 SE comes in three stunning colours: Space Silver, Crush Green and Midsummer Purple. Created using a special manufacturing process, the unique finishes on the rear panel reflect light differently depending on the angle.

The Huawei nova 7 SE has a two-in-one fingerprint power button on the side, which lets you unlock the phone swiftly. The slim bezels allow the Huawei nova 7 SE to achieve a high screen-to-body ratio, which is complemented by the hidden front camera–located under a blind hole on the display–to deliver an immersive viewing experience.

Technical Specifications

Size: 75 x 162.31 x 8.58mm

Weight: Approximately 189grammes

Colours: Space silver, Crush green, Midsummer Purple

Display: 6.5 inches

Display type: LTPS LCD

Resolution: 2400 x 1080

Processor: Huawei Kirin 820

CPU: Octa-core procesor 1x Cortex-A76 based 2.36 GHz, 3x Cortex-A76 based 2.22 GHz, 4x Crotex-A55 1.84 GHz

GPU: Mali-G57

Operating system: EMUI 10.1 (based on Android 10)

Memory: 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, external memory support up to 256GB

Rear camera: 64 MP (High resolution Lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 8 MP (Ultra Wide Angle Lens, f/2.4 aperture) + 2 MP (bokeh lens, f/2.4 aperture) + 2 MP (Macro lens, f/2.4 aperture)

Front camera: 16MP, f/2.0 aperture

Battery: 4,000mAh

Charging: Huawei SuperCharge

Network: Dual SIM

Sensors: Ambient Light Sensor, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyroscope, Compass, Proximity Sensor

In the box: Phone (Built-in battery) x 1, Charger x 1, Type-C Cable x 1, 3.5 mm Earphones x 1, TPU Protective Case x 1, Quick Start Guide x 1, Eject Tool x 1, Warranty Card x 1, TP protective film x 1 (Attached to TP)