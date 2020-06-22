Huazong: Stop politicising reopening of businesses

KOTA KINABALU: Huazong president Tan Sri TC Goh expressed regret that certain politicians had politicised the government’s move to reopen the economic sector.

He said, with the Covid-19 outbreak in the country now well under control, the reopening of the economic sector in stages with proper Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MoH) was appropriate and much-needed to initiate economic recovery. Hence, it should not be politicised nor turned into a religious issue.

He was refuting Amanah vice-president and Pokok Sena MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar ’s statement on Friday questioning the government for allowing gaming outlets in the country to resume operations ahead of other sectors, the mosque included. Mahfuz contended that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government which consisted of many leaders with religious background should not have allowed such an un-Islamic move.

“His statement was extreme and completely ignored our country’s multiracial and multicultural background which promotes peaceful co-existence of Malaysians of different races and faiths. We believe his statement was based on his personal view and it may not necessary reflect the view of those moderate, right-thinking politicians in the country,” said Goh yesterday.

He underscored that amidst the current challenging economic situation impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, no responsible, patriotic Malaysian should consider it appropriate or beneficial to politicise the reopening of economic sector nor to turn it into a religious issue, especially with the hidden agenda to gain political mileage.

He reiterated that there should be no question over the government’s gradual move to allow for the reopening of all legitimate businesses in the country, the entertainment sector, the sale of alcoholic beverages and gaming business included, with proper SOP in place.

“They are legitimate, tax-paying businesses operating under the laws. Our politicians should not treat them like some illegal businesses,” he added.

Goh then reminded that the government had in fact recently allowed places of worship, mosques, churches and temples included, to reopen in stages with proper SOP.

Besides this, he also hoped that with the much-improved situation, the government could expedite the issuance of SOP for those businesses which operations are currently still being suspended, so that they too can re-launch their operations without further delay, in order to generate the much-needed revenues for them to stay afloat.