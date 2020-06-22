KGBS: School operations will not be affected by teachers from Peninsula undergoing quarantine

KUCHING: School operations beginning July 24 would not be affected by teachers from the Peninsula who have to be absent due to mandatory 14-day quarantine upon returning to Sarawak, says Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) president Ahmad Malie.

He said this was because most of the teachers come back to Sarawak and undergoing quarantine were not involved in teaching Form Five and Upper Six classes.

However, if there were teachers involved in teaching Form Five and Upper Six classes being quarantined, the issue can be resolved by each school and their principal as they should have been informed of the situation beforehand.

“Therefore, KGBS urges parents and guardians to continue to trust the schools of their exam year children that school sessions for exam students beginning June 24 will begin smoothly.

“We also will ensure that the interest of the students will be the schools’ top priority,” Ahmad told The Borneo Post today.

He also reminded all schools in the state that only classes involving public examinations like Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia Vokasional (SPMV), Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) are allowed to resume in the state.

He also reminded schools to always observe and abide by the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Education Ministry as announced by its Senior Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Mohd Jidin on March 18.

Meanwhile, SMK St Joseph Secondary Kuching Student Affairs senior assistant Nasir Len said as many as 221 Form Five and 75 Upper Six students were expected to come to class this Wednesday.

Five classes will be opened for the Upper Six students while eight classes for Form Five students will be broken into 12 groups, he said.

“Only two male teachers from Peninsula (Terengganu and Kelantan) are still undergoing quarantine that began on June 19 until July 3,” he said.

Last Saturday, 565 teachers from the Peninsula were flown into the state by chartered flights arranged and subsidised by Sarawak Volunteers in cooperation with Malaysia Airlines, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology as well as the state’s Education Department.

It was reported that out of 2,664 teachers from the Peninsula, about 1,716 could not return to Sarawak due to a lack of flights and steep airfares.

As announced by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) recently, teachers returning from the Peninsula are required to undergo 14-day quarantine upon reaching the state.

Those in the urban areas must undergo home quarantine, while those posted to rural areas must undergo quarantine at quarantine centres assigned by SDMC.

They must also be screened for Covid-19 by undergoing swab tests on the 10th day of quarantine.

The Sarawak government is bearing the cost of the swab tests for these teachers and the cost of quarantine for those assigned to quarantine centres.

It was also learned that more chartered flights would be arranged to bring back the other teachers stranded outside Sarawak, including those still in Sabah and Labuan.