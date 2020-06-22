Live event venues, theatres and cinemas allowed to reopen starting July 1 – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Live event venues, theatres and cinemas are allowed to reopen starting July 1, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The maximum number of people allowed is 250, and this is only for enclosed halls or spaces. However, it depends also on the size and capacity of the venue.

“If the venue can fit fewer than 250 people with one metre social distancing, then the maximum number of people will have to be less than 250,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya Monday.

All other Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Recovery Conditional Movement Control Order (RMCO) apply, he added.

Ismail also said all registered organisations, including political parties, are allowed to hold their annual general meetings (AGMs) starting July 1.

“The Special Ministerial Meeting today also decided to allow all registered organisations including political parties, associations, companies and cooperatives to hold their AGMs starting July 1.

“Besides meetings, we are also allowing seminars, courses, and training activities to be organised from July 1,” he said.

Ismail stressed that these activities are subjected to strict SOP.

“Participants must be no more than 250, depending on the size and capacity of the venue.

“All other SOP such as temperature checks, usage of face mask, social distancing, and personal hygiene must be observed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri revealed that the police had arrested 97 individuals nationwide for violating the SOP of the RMCO yesterday.

“Out of 97 individuals, 28 have been remanded and 69 were issued with compounds,” he said.

The activities that violated the SOP were karaoke (41 cases), reflexology and massage (12 cases), while the remaining 44 activities involving the violation of the social distancing rule, he added.