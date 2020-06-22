Lo: ‘Wan Zulkiflee does not understand MA63, fails to acknowledge it’

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (Supp) deputy publicity chief Lo Khere Chiang opines that it is clear that the former chief executive officer of Petronas did not understand the Malaysian Agreement 1963 and has failed to acknowledge it.

He said that it could be seen through Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin’s disagreement with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin over a plan to pay RM2 billion in sales tax to Sarawak.

The Batu Kitang assemblyman Batu noted that Wan Zulkiflee had said publicly that Sarawak had “no legal competence” to demand the sales tax and had also said that increasing royalties could make operating in Sabah and Sarawak unfeasible.

“May I remind him that in 2018, Petronas had raised its dividend payment to the federal government by 50% to RM24 billion and paid an additional RM30 billion to the federal government in 2019 at the drop of a hat.

“He, as CEO then, had no qualms handing that over then but is suddenly struck with a bad conscience when he has to hand over just RM2 billion to Sarawak in sales tax, to a state which lacks piped water and which not only produces the bulk of the nation’s wealth in oil and gas but is also responsible for his income and that of his many colleagues for the past 37 years because if there was no Sarawak, there would be no Petronas,” he said in a statement today.

Lo pointed out that 30% of the nation’s nett profits from oil comes from Sarawak while 60% of the nation’s gross profit from natural gas comes from Sarawak.

He said it was regrettable that the former top Petronas boss did not want to acknowledge that without Sabah and Sarawak, there is no Malaysia.

“We formed Malaysia and did not join Malaysia; this is a part of history that all Malaysians should know and understand,” he said.

Asking history to be written based on facts, Lo said Sabah and Sarawak were equal partners as together with Singapore, they formed Malaysia with the federated states of Malaya on September 16, 1963. Singapore later left.

He noted that Sarawakians were fully aware of the important role played in the formation of Malaysia but unfortunately, were given the raw end of a deal.

He lamented that Sabah and Sarawak, being rich in resources, could only look and envy Peninsula Malaysia of its beautiful highways and first class infrastructure facilities when both Sabah and Sarawak should be enjoying equally good highways and infrastructure.

He said contrary to all that, there were still parts of Sarawak without basic water and electricity supply or internet connection.

He pointed out that there was even a female student in Sabah who had to spend a night on top of a tree to take an exam online due to poor internet connection, adding that it was the same in Sarawak.

“I heard that some in the interior have to climb hills to get connection on their mobile phones. This is indeed outrageous.

“It is heartening to see that the new government led by Muhyiddin is open to honouring the spirit of MA63, the true intent and aspiration of Malaysia as envisaged by Malaysia’s Father of Independence, the late Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj,” he said.

Quoting the late Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj in Page 452 of the Dewan Rakyat Debates dated Apr 28 1962: “When the Borneo territories become part of Malaysia, they will cease to be a colony of Britain, and they will not be a colony of Malaya. I thought I had made it clear. They will be partners of equal status, no more and no less than the other States now forming the Federation of Malaya” must be taken seriously.

He said under Pakatan Harapan (PH), Sarawakians and Malaysians at large could only see broken promises while the present government is principled enough to deliver on what has been promised to Sarawak.

“To me, Muhyiddin is standing by his promises to Sarawak and he is honouring his promises to Sarawak.

“Had we still been under PH, it would still not only be dishonouring MA63, it would still be directing Petronas to take Sarawak to court,” he said.

On the issue of Healthcare and Education autonomy, Lo said it was ironic that PH, after GE14, claimed that the 20% oil royalty was withheld because GPS refused to use the money to finance healthcare and education.

He believed PH talked too much, first saying they assured Sarawak that they would return 50 percent tax and 20 percent royalty.

He said after the election, they attached a brand new condition condition that the 20% oil royalty and 50% taxes were meant to finance education and health when everyone knows that under the constitution, health and education is under the responsibility of the federal government.

“If and when the federal government surrenders autonomy on education and health to Sarawak, the budget to finance these two portfolios should also come along with it.

“It is a lame excuse to deny giving Sarawak the 20% oil royalty and 50% of all taxes collected as promised,” he stated.

Lo noted that under PH, DAP Sarawak had to listen to Lim Guan Eng who had back tracked on all his promises to Sarawak while GPS had not wavered on its demands for Sarawak.

He said what GPS seeks for Sarawak during the government then is the same as what GPS seeks from the government now.

“We look after the people’s interests and welfare as best as we can and seek to fulfill the people’s mandate in Sarawak. We are kingmakers, not ‘kataks’ (political frogs),” he said.