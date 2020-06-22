Man arrested for drunk driving

KUCHING: A 40-year-old man was arrested by the police for drunk driving on June 20.

Kuching district deputy chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the suspect was stopped by police during a roadblock at Jalan Simpang Tiga which was held from 8.30pm to midnight.

“The suspect’s blood-alcohol level was 126mg, above the permitted limit of 80mg per 100ml of blood,” said Merbin in a statement yesterday.

He added that the suspect will be investigated under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act, 1987.

During the same roadblock, police also arrested a 22-year-old male foreigner for overstaying in the country.

“Overall, we have checked a total of 44 vehicles and 66 individuals throughout the whole operation,” said Merbin.

He added that 17 summonses were issued for various traffic offences such as driving without a driver’s licence (1), failing to produce a driver’s licence (6), fancy licence plate number (7), expired road tax (1) and malfunctioning car horn (2).

The roadblock which was held as part of ‘Op Mabuk’ is to deter drink driving and will be a continuous

operation.

“Police will not tolerate and compromise with those who do not abide by traffic laws such as drink driving. We will take stern action against offenders,” said Merbin.