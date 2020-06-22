Nanta: More than 90 pct SOP compliance at hair salons

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) at barbershops and hairdressing salons has reached more than 90 per cent since they resumed operations on June 10, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said that 551 inspections had been conducted at these outlets and none was ordered to close their operations.

“The ministry’s enforcement officers will continue with their inspection and monitoring,” he told reporters after visiting the Prai branch of the Prifaria Distribution Haulage here yesterday.

He said that so far 788 notices had been issued under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, along with 12 warning notices.

Nanta said enforcement officers would be on the ground to ensure that all barbershop and hairdressing salon operators adhere to the SOP issued by the government as this sector was vulnerable to Covid-19 because their operations involve physical contact. — Bernama