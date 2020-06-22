Non-business taxpayers told to submit 2019 income tax statement forms by June 30

KUCHING: The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDNM) is reminding all non-business taxpayers to submit their income tax statement forms for the 2019 fiscal year by June 30.

For individual taxpayers, LHDNM has prepared a list of tax rebates for the 2019 fiscal year to facilitate them in filling out the income tax statement form, said a LHDNM statement yesterday.

“The list of tax rebates is available on the official portal of LHDNM via www.hasil.gov.my,” pointed out LHDNM.

As of June 15, LHDMN said they received a total of 2,175,596 income tax forms for the 2019 fiscal year from non-business taxpayers.

Of the total, 2,139,360 or 98.33 per cent forms were submitted through e-Filing while the remaining ones were submitted manually, LHDNM added..

The refund of excess in tax payment is a priority of LHDNM to ensure that taxpayers will receive their respective refunds within the stipulated period, it said.

“In this respect, in order to help LHDNM in processing the refund of excess in tax payment in a smooth manner, taxpayers are advised to provide accurate information in their income tax statement forms.”

Among the important and latest information required to facilitate the refund of excess in tax payment are full name identification card number, active bank account details, mailing address, contact number, e-mail address and company registration number (for the corporate tax category).

For enquiries, visit official website www.hasil.gov.my or contact LHDNM via Hasil Care Line at 03-89111000 or 03-89111100 (overseas), HASiL Live Chat, fill out feedback form at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my or visit LHDNM Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LHDNM) or official Twitter (https://twitter.com/LHDNMofficial).