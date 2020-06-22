One new Covid-19 case in Tawau

KOTA KINABALU: Tawau recorded a new positive Covid-19 case yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 364 in Sabah.

State Minister of Health and People’s Wellbeing Datuk Frankie Poon said Tawau was reclassified as yellow zone with one active case.

Meanwhile, the sole Covid-19 patient in Pitas had recovered, therefore the district is now a green zone.

Sabah was left with seven remaining active cases yesterday, three in Penampang, two in Tuaran, and one each in Tawau and Papar.

The State Health Department had reported that the new Tuaran case reported on Saturday was a woman living in the same house with a Covid-19 patient. The patient had been admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

The number of Covid-19 fatalities remains at seven.

Meanwhile, the total number of active cases with Covid-19 infectivity in the country has continued to drop and the current figure stands at 295 cases, with 16 new cases reported.

There were no fatalities reported yesterday, keeping the death toll at 121 or 1.42 per cent of the total number of cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cumulative figure for positive cases was 8,572, of which three are imported cases which were infected overseas – two involving Malaysians and one a permanent resident.

“For the 13 local transmissions, nine cases involved non-Malaysians and only four involved Malaysians,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said of the nine cases involving non-Malaysians, six cases were from the Pedas cluster in Negeri Sembilan; two cases were from close contacts with case 8,513 from a cleaning services company cluster in Selangor; and one case was from an individual at the Tawau Temporary Detention Centre in Sabah who underwent screening before being sent back to Indonesia.

As for the local transmissions involving four Malaysians, two of them were close contacts with case 8,535 from the Kidurong cluster in Sarawak; one who had just been sent to a lock-up in Melaka and one who underwent a pre-surgery screening at a hospital in Johor.

He added that 10 patients had recovered and were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,156 cases or 95.1 percent of the case tally.

“Currently, three Covid-19 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), but non are in need of ventilator support.” he said.

Meanwhile, he reminded the public to get the latest and verified Covid-19 information only from reliable sources.

For that, the public can visit the COVID-19 website at http://covid-19.moh.gov.my/, which has gone live since May 5. The website has about 60,000 users thus far and is ranked first in Google’s search engine.

“Further information on Covid-19 in the country can also be obtained via the Health Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) of the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the MOH’s Health Education Section website,” he explained.

He said that until Saturday, statistics from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), there was no increase in the number of new investigation papers opened by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and MCMC in over three weeks.

“This shows that there is an increase in awareness among the society on the importance of not sharing fake news,” he said.