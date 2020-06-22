Peter Anthony down with vertigo, case postponed to July 10

KUALA LUMPUR: The court case involving Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony who is due to face charges under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act in the Sessions Court today, has been postponed to July 10 after he was admitted to a hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

Counsel Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, who is representing Peter, has brought the matter before Justice Rozina Ayob at a hearing today.

“I was informed that he was admitted to the KPJ Kota Kinabalu Hospital late yesterday afternoon for vertigo. He was supposed to board a plane to Kuala Lumpur at 4.15 pm yesterday,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin applied to the court to set a new date for mention.

On June 11, Peter was charged in the Kota Kinabalu Special Corruption Court with five counts of money laundering involving the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) worth over RM8.7 million.

On June 18, he was charged in the same court with abetment in criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving the purchase of Risda land worth RM15,545,400 six years ago.

When found outside the courtroom after the proceedings were completed, Mohamed Haniff said it was believed that his client would face a corruption charge in court today. – Bernama