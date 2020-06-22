PMG: All retail pharmacy employees at Medan Jaya in Bintulu test negative for Covid-19

BINTULU: All retail employees of Public Medicare Group (PMG) retail pharmacy at Medan Jaya Bintulu branch have been tested negative for Covid-19.

In an announcement posted on PMG’s Facebook page today, it said as instructed by the authority, they will undergo 14 days quarantine from the last date that they had contact with the Covid-19 positive employee, which was on June 17.

Thus, PMG said only one administration staff was tested positive on June 20 and had been admitted into the isolation ward at Bintulu Hospital.

The asymptomatic employee was quarantined since June 17. She is likely to be infected from her father who is from the Kidurong cluster, PMG added.

PMG said its pharmacy at Medan Jaya Bintulu branch will remain closed until all employees are discharged from 14 days quarantine.

PMG also extended its appreciation to Bintulu Disaster Unit and Ministry of Health for their swift action.

They also thanked customers for their kind words and understanding and will keep them posted for any important updates on its Facebook page.

For more information, contact the Bintulu Disaster unit at 086-315235.