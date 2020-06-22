PMG confirms pharmacy admin staff at Medan Jaya branch in Bintulu tests positive for Covid-19

BINTULU: Public Medicare Group (PMG) has confirmed that its retail pharmacy administration staff at Medan Jaya branch here has been tested positive for Covid-19 on June 20.

The asymptomatic employee was quarantined since June 17. She is likely to be infected from her father who is from the Kidurong cluster, PMG said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

The affected branch will be temporarily closed from June 20 until further notice.

It said all the other employees of the branch are undergoing quarantine and testing.

Deep cleansing and sanitisation of the affected branch has been carried out in accordance with the Health Ministry’s guidelines.

“PMG would like to assure the public that all our outlets adheres to the SOP underlined by Ministry of Health to ensure the health and safety of its customers, employees and the community such as wearing mask, staff and customer screening, social distancing, frequent hand washing and daily sanitisation,” it said.

For more information, contact the Bintulu Disaster unit at 086-315235.