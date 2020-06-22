RMCO Volunteer Patrol Scheme for four Sibu areas

SIBU: The Voluntary Patrol Scheme (SRS) for four areas here was launched Saturday night, with the aim of carrying out patrol activities during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.

Sibu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division head DSP Ariffin Bahar said the event was part of the simultaneous launch of SRS nationwide.

“The four areas here are SRS Nangka, Bandong and Abang Barieng, SRS Kampung Datu, SRS Nang Sang, and SRS Bukit Kenyalang in Sungai Menyan.

“The SRS will operate twice a week from 9pm to 5am throughout the RMCO period. It is up to the respective SRS to decide which two days they want to carry out their patrol,” he said.

Ariffin was speaking to reporters after the launching ceremony at Jalan Bundong. The SRS falls under the purview of the National Unity Ministry.

He said SRS members will have to adhere to the standard operating procedures such as body temperature checks to ensure they are in good health.

“Otherwise they will not be allowed to join in the patrol activities,” he added.

Ariffin also said he would also consider allowing police personnel to join in the patrol, if the SRS requested for it.

Among those present at the ceremony were National Unity Ministry Sibu officer Siti Nurfatimah Hussen, and SRS Nangka, Bandong and Abang Barieng chairman Madihi Hashim.