Sarawak has lowest electricity tariffs in country — Dr Rundi

KUCHING: Sarawak’s electricity tariffs are currently the lowest in the country, says Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

In this respect, he points out that the state government had reduced the rates a couple of times before, including when Sarawak was under the leadership of the fifth chief minister, Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

Known fondly by many as ‘Tok Nan’, Adenan passed away on Jan 11, 2017.

“We reduced our electricity tariffs twice before – during Tok Nan’s time, and another which was announced in March by (present) Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to mitigate the Covid-19 impact.

“Ours is the lowest in the region,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Dr Rundi was asked to comment whether Sarawak had any plan to offer similar discounts and rebates on the tariffs, like its federal counterpart, following a recent announcement by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah about the additional RM942 million in discounts for domestic users’ electricity bills in Peninsular Malaysia.

On March 23, Abang Johari announced that domestic, commercial and industrial consumers would be given a discount of five to 25 per cent on monthly electricity bill, for the billing period from April to September this.

The electricity bill discount, which is one of 16 measures under the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance Package, is expected to benefit 686,847 users, and the cost would be borne by the state government.