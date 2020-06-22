See: Working committee must have green light from DUN before negotiating on Sarawak’s O&G resources

KUCHING: The setting up of a working committee outside the purview of the State Consultative Committee on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to facilitate negotiations between Petronas and the federal government for a commercial arrangement with regards Sarawak’s present and future interests in the oil and gas (O&G) resources found within the territory of Sarawak should be discussed in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN), said Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How.

Thus, See urged the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to show his wisdom and leadership to call for a DUN sitting to deliberate and consider the gravity of the executive decision to set up the working committee as it involves the interests of all Sarawakians.

“Public interests, namely the interests of all Sarawakians, present and future generations, requires that a State Legislative Assembly sitting session be called to deliberate on all matters concerning and relating to the negotiations between Sarawak with Petronas and the federal government, before the next meeting and negotiation with Petronas is to be proceeded.

“We should be mindful of the constitutionality, legality and validity of the negotiation and terms of agreement which may be reached through the representations made by the representatives of Sarawak with Petronas and the federal government,” he said in a press statement today.

See, who is a member of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Presidential Council, was responding to a statement by Deputy Chief MInister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan recently that a working committee would be set up to facilitate negotiations between Petronas and the federal government on sales tax owed to Sarawak as well as greater participation in the oil and gas industry.

See said Sarawak must not repeat the mistakes made in 1974 with the impugned Petroleum Development Act (PDA) and the execution of contentious documents and instruments which had deprived Sarawak and all Sarawakians of our exclusive rights, powers, liberties and privileges of exploring, exploiting, winning and obtaining petroleum whether onshore or offshore of Sarawak.

“On the face of it, the state government’s decision to set up of a working committee to facilitate negotiations between the state with Petronas and the federal government to boost Sarawak’s participation in the oil and gas industry apart from sales tax of petroleum products under the state Oil Mining Ordinance is not consistent with the decision of the State Legislative Assembly.”

See noted that the DUN, had on November 6, 2018, unanimously passed a ministerial motion to set up a Consultative Committee with the strict mandate to meet and agree upon the representations to be submitted by the Sarawak Representatives to ensure that their representation made are consistent with the objective of advancing and safeguarding the special interests, rights and position of Sarawak as enshrined in MA63 and the Federal Constitution, that the representations should meet the expectations of Sarawakians for greater autonomy and devolution of powers to the state.

On 10 June, he said the Consultative Committee had appointed a negotiating team led by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah which is to report back to the Consultative Committee and the State Legislative Assembly pursuant to Standing Order 78, for the deliberation and adoption of the DUN.

“At all times, its working is under the scrutiny and mandate of the State Legislative Assembly,” he added.

On the contrary, See said the working committee appointed by the state government is operating outside the purview of the Consultative Committee, save that the legal issues (if any) will be tackled by the negotiation team appointed by the State Consultative Committee.

“The working committee set up by the state government may have the executive power to negotiate with Petronas and the federal government, but it is better to refer to the State Legislative Assembly and its scope and terms of reference be sanctioned by the Legislative Assembly.

“This will ensure that the representations made by the working committee will meet the expectations of Sarawakians for greater autonomy and devolution of powers to the State. Any decision made by it will then be clothed with legitimacy and mandate, and are therefore legal and valid.”

See said it is of paramount concern that the ownership of the petroleum resources will remain with Sarawak and our present and future interests in the oil and gas resources found within the territory of Sarawak are best safeguarded.